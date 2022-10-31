McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Increased to $295.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $290.00 to $295.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.28 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.38 EPS.

MCD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $274.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $273.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $246.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $286.52.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $274.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $250.40. The company has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $274.81.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 69.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 1,188 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,389 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.