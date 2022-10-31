McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) PT Raised to $265.00 at Citigroup

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Citigroup from $246.00 to $265.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on MCD. Wedbush upped their price target on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens initiated coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price objective on McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $286.52.

McDonald’s Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $274.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $250.40. McDonald’s has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $274.81. The company has a market capitalization of $201.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.59.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.10. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a net margin of 25.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s will post 9.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is 69.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Capital World Investors boosted its position in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after buying an additional 2,021,754 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main boosted its position in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 36,450.8% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,028,173 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,360 shares during the period. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Articles

