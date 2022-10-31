Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 386 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,520 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,473,471 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,342,963,000 after buying an additional 317,629 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,666,130 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,305,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,275 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 23.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,053,710 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,101,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,535,255 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,515,153 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $917,351,000 after purchasing an additional 320,475 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 406.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,772,568 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $499,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total value of $181,971.63. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,365,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.03, for a total transaction of $181,971.63. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,812.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 11,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.06, for a total transaction of $3,565,846.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,383,365.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,678 shares of company stock worth $14,769,107. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $319.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $253.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $288.00 to $293.00 in a report on Sunday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.25.

VRTX stock opened at $313.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $80.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $291.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.99. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a one year low of $179.96 and a one year high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 4.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.62% and a return on equity of 31.04%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

Featured Stories

