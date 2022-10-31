Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,392 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 33.9% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 56,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,612,000 after purchasing an additional 14,258 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gartner by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,631 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Gartner by 38.4% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 14,223 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 4.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 177,629 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,956,000 after buying an additional 7,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in shares of Gartner by 36.8% during the second quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gartner Stock Performance

NYSE:IT opened at $302.01 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $291.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on IT shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $318.57.

Insider Activity at Gartner

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total value of $91,548.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,660.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total value of $199,962.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,102.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total transaction of $91,548.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,660.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

(Get Rating)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Stories

