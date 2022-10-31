International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,009 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,268 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on IBM shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, International Business Machines has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $138.51 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $114.56 and a 1-year high of $144.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.95.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 481.76%.

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

