Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Lowered to $83.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $113.00 to $83.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

EW has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $117.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $112.46.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE EW opened at $70.87 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $69.70 and a 1-year high of $131.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.83 and a 200-day moving average of $96.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% in the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 10.8% in the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 10,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $846,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 22,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 747,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $61,802,000 after acquiring an additional 10,379 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.