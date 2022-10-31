Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Cowen

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Cowen from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EW. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an overweight rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $112.46.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.21. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total value of $1,646,445.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total transaction of $102,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,188.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 19,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,646,445.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 157,353 shares in the company, valued at $13,035,122.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 277,461 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,927,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 10.8% during the third quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 10,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 11.1% during the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 22,096 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the third quarter worth about $149,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 1.4% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 747,942 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $61,802,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

