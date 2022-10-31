Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 2,650 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,604 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 24,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 2,123 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,483 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 13,296 shares of the bank’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 5,582 shares of the bank’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

Citizens Financial Group Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of CFG opened at $40.98 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.77. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.65 and a twelve month high of $57.00. The stock has a market cap of $20.31 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Citizens Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.09. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 24.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CFG shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Compass Point cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $51.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.32.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.