Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Grows Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 2,166.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,448 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its stake in LPL Financial by 250.0% in the second quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 187.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in LPL Financial by 147.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total transaction of $2,255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,677,860.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.56, for a total value of $2,255,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,677,860.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 7,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.64, for a total value of $1,593,387.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,216,257.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,746 shares of company stock valued at $11,281,494 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of LPLA opened at $260.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $207.72. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $140.65 and a 12-month high of $261.47. The firm has a market cap of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.90.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.23. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 7.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.84%.

LPLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $212.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $239.00 to $259.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.29.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

