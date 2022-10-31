IFG Advisory LLC Has $218,000 Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 965 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management lifted its holdings in FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. American National Bank lifted its holdings in FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in FedEx during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First PREMIER Bank lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. 71.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Stock Performance

Shares of FDX opened at $160.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $141.92 and a 52 week high of $266.79.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). The company had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 14.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on FedEx in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FedEx from $215.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Bank Of America (Bofa) downgraded FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Stephens dropped their price objective on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on FedEx from $250.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $206.84.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

