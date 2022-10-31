State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Increases Stock Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 430,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,479 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $15,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of KDP. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 8.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,026,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,858,108,000 after buying an additional 3,853,922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 113.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,622,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,999,000 after buying an additional 3,519,353 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 4,455.3% during the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 3,334,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,002,000 after buying an additional 3,261,145 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 12.2% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,502,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in the first quarter valued at about $60,806,000. 52.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $10,634,250.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, Chairman Robert James Gamgort sold 275,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total transaction of $10,634,250.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 4,253,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,470,702.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Maurice Anthony Milikin acquired 12,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.97 per share, for a total transaction of $506,064.42. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 142,776 shares in the company, valued at $5,563,980.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 51,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,480 and have sold 550,800 shares valued at $20,881,109. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Keurig Dr Pepper Trading Up 3.8 %

Several analysts have issued reports on KDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $44.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $39.55 on Monday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.35 and a 12 month high of $41.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $56.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.22.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keurig Dr Pepper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.50%.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

(Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

Further Reading

