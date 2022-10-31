Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $4.98 Million Stock Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $4,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $213.00 price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ITW opened at $214.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $195.49 and a 200-day moving average of $197.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illinois Tool Works Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.