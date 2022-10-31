Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 2,169 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,711 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total value of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Srikanth Padmanabhan sold 6,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total transaction of $1,336,500.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,020 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,660.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,536 shares of company stock worth $6,143,235. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $244.78 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $209.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $247.48.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $6.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $238.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $220.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.13.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.