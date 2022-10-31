Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Cuts Stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. reduced its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 822.2% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SNOW. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $216.61.

In other Snowflake news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total transaction of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.11, for a total value of $299,012.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,591,296.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.73, for a total value of $239,573.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $433,933.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 3,599 shares of company stock worth $669,710 in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $159.69 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.25. Snowflake Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.26 and a 12-month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $497.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $466.03 million. Snowflake had a negative net margin of 41.25% and a negative return on equity of 12.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

