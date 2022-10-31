Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Sells 2,292 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. trimmed its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,783 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,292 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $4,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Alternative Capital raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $107.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen dropped their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Edwards Lifesciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.46.

EW opened at $70.87 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $69.70 and a 12 month high of $131.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.21.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total transaction of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,202,464.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.49, for a total value of $102,490.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,938,188.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 89,611 shares of company stock worth $8,096,131 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

