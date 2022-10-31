Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 242 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners increased its stake in Global Payments by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $691,018,000 after buying an additional 345,616 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Global Payments by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,395,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $464,607,000 after buying an additional 326,254 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Global Payments by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,006,129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,598,000 after buying an additional 73,722 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,405,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,169,000 after purchasing an additional 90,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 12.9% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,356,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $322,438,000 after purchasing an additional 268,655 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $125.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 696.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.23 and a 52-week high of $153.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $120.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.51.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.00.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

