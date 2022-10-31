IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,554 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

IFG Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 42.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,554 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPN. Steadfast Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 11,555.1% in the first quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 1,787,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,560 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Global Payments in the first quarter valued at approximately $94,865,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 1,318.9% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 704,788 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,443,000 after acquiring an additional 655,117 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 666.4% in the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 751,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $102,876,000 after acquiring an additional 653,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 7.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,051,165 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $691,018,000 after acquiring an additional 345,616 shares in the last quarter. 85.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GPN. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $141.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Global Payments from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.00.

Global Payments Trading Up 2.8 %

Global Payments stock opened at $125.31 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.21, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.05. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $120.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Global Payments

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

