Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 8.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at $7,326,000. Simmons Bank lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.4% during the first quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 41,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 11.1% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,990 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 12.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $79.27 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.17 and a 1-year high of $79.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.91, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 38.82% and a net margin of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 110.19%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.42.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

Featured Articles

