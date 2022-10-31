Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP reduced its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 93.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,187 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 32,015 shares during the quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,186 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after purchasing an additional 13,366 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,864 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,434 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 64.6% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,411 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total value of $7,271,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,951,382.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $84.90 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $83.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a one year low of $72.37 and a one year high of $122.06. The company has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $116.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $126.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.48.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.