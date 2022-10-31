Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Purchases 789 Shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,170 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,996,518 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $546,554,000 after buying an additional 55,863 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its position in Sunrun by 0.5% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 8,059,018 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $188,259,000 after purchasing an additional 36,369 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Sunrun by 23.6% during the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,749,077 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $113,901,000 after purchasing an additional 715,830 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Sunrun by 17.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,759,511 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,462,000 after purchasing an additional 418,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova US LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 5.8% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 2,689,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $62,818,000 after purchasing an additional 146,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on RUN shares. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $42.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $59.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sunrun from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.12.

Sunrun Price Performance

NASDAQ RUN opened at $21.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90. Sunrun Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.80 and a twelve month high of $60.60.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $584.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.04 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 5.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. As a group, analysts predict that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In other Sunrun news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $884,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,082,040.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Edward Harris Fenster sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.38, for a total transaction of $884,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,585,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,082,040.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.63, for a total transaction of $2,822,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,458,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,868,905.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,327 shares of company stock valued at $12,533,106. 4.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sunrun

(Get Rating)

Sunrun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and installs solar energy systems for homeowners. Customers can access its products through three channels: direct-to-consumer, solar partnerships, and strategic partnerships.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.