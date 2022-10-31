Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Lowers Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 2,683 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aviva PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the second quarter worth $12,118,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 82.2% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 397,390 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 179,290 shares in the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 4.6% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 10,502 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 28.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 550,243 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,369,000 after purchasing an additional 122,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Oil by 6,075.2% during the second quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 38,039 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 37,423 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 33,252 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $864,884.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 257,682 shares in the company, valued at $6,702,308.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 28,553 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $645,583.33. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 229,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,180,606.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marathon Oil Stock Performance

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRO. Mizuho lowered their price target on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Marathon Oil from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Marathon Oil to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Marathon Oil stock opened at $30.16 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.15, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 2.41. Marathon Oil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.29 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 23.30% and a net margin of 42.46%. As a group, analysts expect that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. This is a positive change from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.58%.

Marathon Oil Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

Featured Articles

