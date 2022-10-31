Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Increases Position in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Black Hills by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,709,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $516,784,000 after buying an additional 174,362 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Black Hills by 16.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,059,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $466,684,000 after buying an additional 838,590 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 8.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,524,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,425,000 after purchasing an additional 115,792 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Black Hills by 2.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,114,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,845,000 after purchasing an additional 21,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Black Hills by 91.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 846,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,162,000 after acquiring an additional 403,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $79.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price target on shares of Black Hills to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

BKH stock opened at $65.87 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.35. Black Hills Co. has a 52-week low of $59.08 and a 52-week high of $80.95.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $474.20 million for the quarter. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 9.15%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Black Hills Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is a positive change from Black Hills’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 57.35%.

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utilities and Gas Utilities. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 218,000 electric utility customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and owns and operates 1,481.5 megawatts of generation capacity and 8,892 miles of electric transmission and distribution lines.

