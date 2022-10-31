General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Aviva PLC

Aviva PLC increased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 401,599 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 123,114 shares during the period. Aviva PLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GM. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in General Motors during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 8.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its position in General Motors by 39.3% during the first quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 7,405 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network lifted its position in General Motors by 17.1% during the first quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 4,104 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in General Motors by 9.8% during the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,674 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. 79.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.74.

GM stock opened at $38.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a 1-year low of $30.33 and a 1-year high of $67.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.49. The firm has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.58, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.37. General Motors had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $41.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 7.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.10%.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

