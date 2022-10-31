IFG Advisory LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO)

IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 0.3% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 148,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 72.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PECO stock opened at $29.96 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.35. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 103.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.62 and its 200 day moving average is $32.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This is an increase from Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 386.21%.

PECO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Mizuho downgraded Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.40.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

