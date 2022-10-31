Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 9,561 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,561 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNQ. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 232.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 658 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 330.3% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 667 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $48,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the first quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CNQ stock opened at $59.84 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a twelve month low of $37.40 and a twelve month high of $70.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.55.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.47. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The business had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.5822 dividend. This represents a $2.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 30.05%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$100.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Canadian Natural Resources to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.46.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

