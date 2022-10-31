Piper Sandler Boosts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $25.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. TheStreet upgraded Pinterest from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Pinterest from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Pinterest to a positive rating and upped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinterest from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Pinterest from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $29.48.

Pinterest Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PINS opened at $24.90 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 355.77 and a beta of 1.00. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $16.14 and a 1 year high of $49.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.47.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.19 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinterest will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $108,769.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,839.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 4,756 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.87, for a total transaction of $108,769.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 469,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,742,839.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.31, for a total value of $121,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 239,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,815,316.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,509 shares of company stock worth $1,766,148. 7.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pinterest

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $389,000. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 117.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 3,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 72.7% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,245,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,647,000 after purchasing an additional 524,424 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 65.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pier Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 11,320 shares during the last quarter. 70.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

See Also

