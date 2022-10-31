1,376 Shares in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Bought by Seven Eight Capital LP

Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Avery Dennison by 402.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Avery Dennison during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AVY shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $250.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $206.00 to $172.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $218.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $196.44.

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $171.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $151.62 and a 52 week high of $229.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $175.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.06). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 40.82%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 30.33%.

In related news, Director Anthony Anderson sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.82, for a total value of $500,696.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,698.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials under the Fasson, JAC, and Avery Dennison brands; graphics products under the Avery Dennison and Mactac brands; and reflective products under the Avery Dennison brand.

