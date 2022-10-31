Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,007 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in SEA were worth $1,204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SE. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SEA in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 110.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 488 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. 71.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SE opened at $49.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of -10.13 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.37. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $42.71 and a 12-month high of $366.32.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 37.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.83) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Sea Limited will post -5.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SE. Bank of America reduced their price target on SEA from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on SEA from $145.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on SEA from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on SEA from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SEA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.93.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, including livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

