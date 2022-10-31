Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 101.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares during the quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PAYC. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,584 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,609 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,014 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,062 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,753,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. 74.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PAYC shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.67.

Paycom Software Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $341.62 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $341.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $319.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $255.82 and a 1 year high of $558.97.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a net margin of 18.85% and a return on equity of 23.38%. The firm had revenue of $316.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.17 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.10 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Paycom Software

In related news, Director Frederick C. Peters II sold 1,000 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.17, for a total value of $371,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,778 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,856,320.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Paycom Software Profile

(Get Rating)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

