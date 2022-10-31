Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Acquires 4,006 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 125.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $1,846,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,261,411 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,064,880,000 after acquiring an additional 253,333 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,381,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $354,080,000 after acquiring an additional 90,230 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 4.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 763,134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,932,000 after acquiring an additional 29,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 7.2% during the first quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 533,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $159,251,000 after acquiring an additional 35,976 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total transaction of $1,874,674.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.3 %

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $270.60 on Monday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a one year low of $231.31 and a one year high of $373.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $266.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $269.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ODFL shares. Vertical Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line to $275.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Old Dominion Freight Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $296.25.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

