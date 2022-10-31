Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Raises Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 451,874 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 60,222 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $5,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of F. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after purchasing an additional 26,707,784 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group raised its position in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ford Motor by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after purchasing an additional 372,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ford Motor by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,504,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Ford Motor stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.31 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.38. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.48.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $37.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.52%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on F shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. TheStreet lowered Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lowered Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.82.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

