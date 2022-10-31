Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Acquired by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 427.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,300 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $5,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in Airbnb by 46.4% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its position in Airbnb by 42.7% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO raised its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 25.0% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC lifted its position in shares of Airbnb by 3.1% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Airbnb alerts:

Airbnb Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $115.21 on Monday. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $212.58. The company has a market capitalization of $74.74 billion, a PE ratio of 62.96 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $113.77 and a 200-day moving average of $116.31.

Insider Buying and Selling

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. Airbnb had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 16.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $308,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 256,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,653,880.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $31,332,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,250,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,005,158.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.55, for a total transaction of $308,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 256,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,653,880.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 830,256 shares of company stock worth $98,672,315. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on Airbnb from $185.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $121.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.97.

About Airbnb

(Get Rating)

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABNB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.