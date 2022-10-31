Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 4,260 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ opened at $61.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

