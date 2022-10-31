Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Purchases 4,260 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,744 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $6,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Mondelez International by 178.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its position in Mondelez International by 8,685.7% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 608 shares during the period. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MDLZ opened at $61.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $84.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $59.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.87. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.72 and a 1 year high of $69.47.
Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.
