Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $2,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 3,000.0% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 70.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 81.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Simon Property Group to $114.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group increased their target price on Simon Property Group from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $129.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.77.

Simon Property Group Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE SPG opened at $108.96 on Monday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.02 and a 12-month high of $171.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13. The stock has a market cap of $37.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 56.93% and a net margin of 40.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.92 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Simon Property Group Profile



Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

