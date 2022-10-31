Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Position Lessened by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,660,000 after acquiring an additional 173,532 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after purchasing an additional 342,228 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after purchasing an additional 89,707 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gartner by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,254,352 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $373,121,000 after purchasing an additional 82,822 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gartner stock opened at $302.01 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $23.89 billion, a PE ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79. Gartner, Inc. has a 12 month low of $221.39 and a 12 month high of $368.99.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 497.67% and a net margin of 14.42%. Gartner’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Gartner in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Gartner from $334.00 to $365.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $318.57.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,197 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $359,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,590 shares in the company, valued at $11,877,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 10,425 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total value of $3,067,660.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,041 shares in the company, valued at $343,413,484.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

