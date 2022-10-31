Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Position Lessened by Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $22,191,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 27.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 444,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,158,000 after purchasing an additional 96,027 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 427.4% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 109,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after purchasing an additional 88,403 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 3.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,856,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,765,000 after buying an additional 60,017 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $7,425,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $399,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.75.

NYSE VAC opened at $147.01 on Monday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $110.08 and a 1 year high of $174.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $137.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.25.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 13.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.61%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

Featured Stories

