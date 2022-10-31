Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 135 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Independent Advisor Alliance cut its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Progressive were worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 155,112 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,733 shares during the last quarter. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Progressive news, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 19,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $2,398,182.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,654,001.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.43, for a total transaction of $402,047.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,042,032.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,688 shares of company stock valued at $9,889,739 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Progressive Stock Up 4.3 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PGR shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Progressive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $119.54.

PGR opened at $129.70 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $123.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.71. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $89.66 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.99, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also

