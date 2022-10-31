Independent Advisor Alliance Has $499,000 Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,013 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in A. O. Smith during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in A. O. Smith by 6,265.5% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,716,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,689,818 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 189.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Stock Up 4.8 %

NYSE AOS opened at $54.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.23. A. O. Smith Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $86.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22.

A. O. Smith Increases Dividend

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.69. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $874.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 28th. This is a boost from A. O. Smith’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.14.

About A. O. Smith

(Get Rating)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

