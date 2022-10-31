IFG Advisory LLC Takes $203,000 Position in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 742 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of TriNet Group by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TriNet Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Sciencast Management LP now owns 4,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional Venture Management XIV LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TriNet Group during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. 92.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $544,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,777,101.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Burton M. Goldfield sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.14, for a total value of $544,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,777,101.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jonathan D. Lee sold 953 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total value of $85,341.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,239,013.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,578 shares of company stock valued at $1,091,117. Company insiders own 40.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TNET opened at $65.33 on Monday. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.87 and a 12-month high of $109.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.63. TriNet Group had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $369.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.92 million. Analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TNET shares. Cowen lowered their price target on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on TriNet Group from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on TriNet Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut TriNet Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on TriNet Group from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TriNet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.25.

TriNet Group, Inc provides human resources (HR) solutions, payroll services, employee benefits, and employment risk mitigation services for small and midsize businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

