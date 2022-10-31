Aviva PLC Has $13.58 Million Holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 68,573 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 24,801 shares during the quarter. Aviva PLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $13,580,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,578.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,504,355 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $319,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 11.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,887,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,100,748,000 after buying an additional 1,036,905 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth $200,670,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 23,649.3% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 283,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,196,000 after buying an additional 282,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Veeva Systems by 26.5% during the first quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,474 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,237,000 after buying an additional 271,330 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Stock Performance

Shares of VEEV opened at $171.58 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $173.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.84. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.02 and a 52-week high of $323.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $534.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VEEV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $245.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Veeva Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.20, for a total value of $1,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $423,145.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,260 shares of company stock valued at $3,401,497. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading

