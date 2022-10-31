Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys 67,884 Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Rating) by 14.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 531,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,884 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Entegris were worth $49,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Entegris by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 10,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Entegris by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 9,119 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in Entegris by 68.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 2,591 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Entegris by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 12,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 909 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,211,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $80.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 1.29. Entegris, Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.98 and a 1-year high of $158.00. The company has a current ratio of 9.86, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.90.

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $692.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $665.90 million. Entegris had a return on equity of 30.56% and a net margin of 18.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.83%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $133.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.64.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

