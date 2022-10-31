Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $9.05 Million Stock Holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned approximately 0.06% of Zebra Technologies worth $9,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZBRA. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,868 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after buying an additional 12,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In related news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total value of $765,733.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $649,116. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $335.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.00.

Zebra Technologies stock opened at $288.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.53 and a 200-day moving average of $314.98. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $248.17 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $14.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 1.67.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.29. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 16.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

