TD Asset Management Inc. Has $18.50 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,090 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $18,504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,161,677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $91,466,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,940,856 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,594,412,000 after purchasing an additional 400,841 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at approximately $796,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ITW. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $210.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $202.00.

Shares of ITW opened at $214.05 on Monday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $249.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $195.49 and a 200-day moving average of $197.41.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.10. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.82%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

