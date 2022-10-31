Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 41,073 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Conagra Brands worth $9,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 48.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 8,562 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 40.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 16,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Conagra Brands by 4.7% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 41.3% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Conagra Brands alerts:

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

CAG stock opened at $36.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.06 and a 12 month high of $36.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.57.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.05. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 3rd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 2nd. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 110.92%.

Insider Transactions at Conagra Brands

In related news, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 21,405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total value of $757,737.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,008.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carey Bartell sold 6,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $221,076.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.14.

Conagra Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Conagra Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conagra Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.