Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 8,552 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Van ECK Associates Corp cut its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,552 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $3,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 7.8% in the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 0.4% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 17,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,833,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 16.4% during the first quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Dollar Tree by 1.0% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar Tree Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTR opened at $158.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.45 and a 1 year high of $177.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.83% and a net margin of 5.77%. Dollar Tree’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

DLTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Dollar Tree from $185.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Dollar Tree from $191.00 to $167.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dollar Tree from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

