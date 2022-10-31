Stephens Inc. AR Sells 747 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 747 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 117.6% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 85.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GPN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $174.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $197.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas cut Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.00.

NYSE GPN opened at $125.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 696.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.51. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.23 and a fifty-two week high of $153.76.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

