Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,054,207 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 57.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,885,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of KeyCorp worth $49,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of KeyCorp by 119.4% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of KeyCorp in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. 83.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KEY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.64.

In other news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $91,468.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,128,205.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KEY opened at $18.10 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.19. The company has a market cap of $16.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. KeyCorp has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $27.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.03). KeyCorp had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 26.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that KeyCorp will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

