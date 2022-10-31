TD Asset Management Inc. Has $20.09 Million Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

TD Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 74.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 307,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 131,848 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.14% of NetApp worth $20,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTAP. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in NetApp by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,918 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in NetApp by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,920 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NetApp by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 1.9% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 87,795 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $7,287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 11.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares in the last quarter. 88.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetApp Trading Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $69.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.31. NetApp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.56 and a 1 year high of $96.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 128.71% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at $5,478,286.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered NetApp to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Susquehanna lowered NetApp from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Raymond James upped their target price on NetApp from $94.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com raised NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on NetApp to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.41.

NetApp Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

