TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,640 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

TD Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 2,640 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $17,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSC. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 73.44% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $286.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $218.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.90.

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $229.14 on Monday. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1-year low of $203.65 and a 1-year high of $299.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.47%.

In other news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

