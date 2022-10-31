Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 59,512 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 12.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 417,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 59,512 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $43,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,463,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,686,641,000 after purchasing an additional 432,244 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,126,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,723,410,000 after acquiring an additional 586,997 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 18.9% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,941,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $911,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,809 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,043 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $495,455,000 after acquiring an additional 70,921 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Capital One Financial Trading Up 4.9 %

COF opened at $107.10 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $100.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.88. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $90.27 and a one year high of $162.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Activity

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Capital One Financial to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer downgraded Capital One Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.80.

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total transaction of $35,049.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,019.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.85, for a total value of $35,049.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,240,019.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.94, for a total value of $60,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,235,808.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,536 shares of company stock valued at $4,133,727. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.